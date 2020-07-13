1 arrested, 1 wanted following trailer, gutter machine theft in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said one suspect wanted following a theft investigation last month was arrested, while another suspect is still wanted by authorities.

We reported earlier that detectives obtained warrants for Joseph Anthony Pavelko, 43, and Melissa Cooper Philbeck, 45, after a Haulmark 16-foot tandem axle trailer and a Knudson 1770 Gutter Machine were stolen and taken out of the county on June 26.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Philbeck was arrested on July 11.

She was charged with felony larceny, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

The sheriff’s office said Pavelko is still wanted on charges of felony larceny, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

Pavelko — also known as Joseph Terranova, Dominic Heart and Dominic Page — has a last known address being in South Carolina, and has a criminal history with addresses associated with him in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Connecticut, according to the release.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911, 828-287-6247 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.