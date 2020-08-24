1 arrested, 1 wanted in two separate incidents in Oconee Co.

Jennifer Beanes (left) and William Mize, Jr., (right) – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a Georgia woman and are searching for an Upstate man following two separate incidents in the county.

According to a news release, Jennifer Elizabeth Beanes, 33, of Athens, Ga., and William Mark Mize, Jr., 35, of Walhalla, are charged with one count each of third-degree burglary, petit larceny and third-degree arson after a tractor trailer belonging to Goodwill was broken into on Aug. 11.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Beanes and Mize are accused of stealing items from the trailer and then setting the trailer on fire on the property, located on Highway 123 near Seneca.

In a second incident, evidence led the sheriff’s office officials to charge Mize with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in regard to an Aug. 13 incident on Rainbow Row in Westminster.

According to the release, Mize is accused of attacking someone while armed with a knife. The victim reportedly received an injury to his arm.

Beanes was also charged with one count of accessory after the fact of a felony, and is accused of helping Mize after the Aug. 13 incident.

Beanes was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Friday after being transferred from Athens, Ga. She remains in the detention center on $42,125 bond.

Mize is still wanted by law enforcement at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.