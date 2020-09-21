1 arrested, 2 wanted for armed robbery on Patton Ave. in Asheville

(From left to right) Cueva-Villa, Romero and Bonilla – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said one person was arrested and two others are wanted following an armed robbery last week.

According to a news release, officers responded to the armed robbery on Patton Avenue in west Asheville at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.

When they arrived on-scene, they made contact with the victim, who reported they were robbed by three men. One of the suspects reportedly was armed with a handgun, but the victim was unharmed during the incident.

According to the release, detectives were able to locate one of the suspects — Kevin Ariel Cueva-Villeda, 23, of Asheville — on New Leicester Highway.

Cueva-Villeda was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting armed robbery and conspiracy to sell a schedule VI substance.

He was later released after posting $10,000 bond.

Detectives are still looking for two additional suspects — Omar Romero, Jr., 19, of Asheville and Nilson Javier Bonilla, 22, of Asheville.

Police said Romero and Bonilla should be considered armed and dangerous.

Romero is wanted on active warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to sell a schedule VI substance and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Bonilla is wanted on active warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to sell a schedule VI controlled substance.

Police asked that everyone use caution if they come into contact with Romero and Bonilla and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.