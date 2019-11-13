1 arrested, 2 wanted for filing false reports after toddler shot in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said one person was arrested Wednesday and arrest warrants have been issued for two other people following a shooting that resulted in a 1-year-old girl being injured last week.

According to a police department news release, the shooting where the happened on Nov. 5 in the 600 block of Broad Street.

On Wednesday afternoon, Timaisha Marshae Green, of Gaffney, was arrested by officers.

Outstanding warrants were issued for Jaquon Kwame Wood and Shondray Martise Smith, both of Gaffney.

Chief Chris Skinner confirmed that Green and Wood are the parents of the 1-year-old girl.

According to the police news release, all three were charged with filing a false felony police report.

Skinner said those charges are due to the trio originally reporting to police that the child was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened on the corner of Littlejohn and Kendrick streets.

