1 arrested after bank armed robbery, chase in Greenville

GREENVILLE, CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested after a police chase following a bank robbery in Greenville on Saturday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the TD Bank at 917 Haywood Rd. at 9 a.m., according to Greenville Police.

Initial reports described a tall black male in a blue t-shirt who entered the bank and demanded money be put into a gray bag.

The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Greenville Police said there was a pursuit of the suspect after he was located following the armed robbery. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies led the pursuit and were supported by GPD officers.

The suspect was captured a short time later and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to Greenville Police.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

