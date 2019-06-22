1 arrested after early- morning shooting in Marion

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested after a shooting in Marion that happened early Saturday morning.

Marion Police responded to 29 West Wilhemina Street in reference to an assault.

Officers found a person suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to Marion Police Department. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Terri Gray was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, according to police.

Gray was placed into the custody of the McDowell County Jail.

