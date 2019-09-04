1 arrested after reckless driving in work zone, chase with deputies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was arrested after they were seen driving recklessly during a work zone, prompting a chase with deputies.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were conducting traffic control on Interstate 40 where road work was taking place when a vehicle passed the deputy’s vehicle and a North Carolina Department of Transportation vehicle in the work zone.

The vehicle was reportedly driving recklessly in the emergency lane, nearly hitting the deputy and DOT vehicles, as well as DOT workers.

According to the release, the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop or slow down.

Sheriff’s Office officials said after a little over a 5 mile chase, the suspect hit stop sticks that were put out by another deputy.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle, but was taken into custody nearby.

The suspect — identified as Jamie Ray Spake, 48 — swallowed drugs during the incident and was taken to the Mission Hospital for treatment.

Spake was charged with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding 86 mph and a 20 mile hour zone, reckless driving, failure to stop for a red light, displaying an altered tag, no financial insurance, failure to register vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor injury to personal property.