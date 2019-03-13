1 arrested after robbery at Pandora's Box in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies say they have a person in custody after a robbery at Pandora's Box in Greenville County, Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a man walked into the store on Augusta Road just after 4:30pm wearing a mask and demanded money.
Deputies say he implied that he had a gun.
The Sheriff's Office says they took the suspect into custody nearby on Crestfield Drive.
35-year-old Michael Eugene Howard was arrested and will be facing an armed robbery charge, according to deputies.
Nobody was hurt in the robbery and deputies say the suspect did not have a gun on him.
The Sheriff's Office says they were able to recover the cash taken from the store.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
