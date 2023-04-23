LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning.

According to the police department, officers were running radar on Highway 14 when a vehicle almost ran into one of the patrol cars.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a suspected DUI.

When the officer stepped out of the car, the man left in his vehicle starting the pursuit.

The man drove down Henry Street and to Bryson Drive where the man wrecked in a curve.

Andrew Moore, 51, was taken into custody.

Moore was charged with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender, and driving under suspension.