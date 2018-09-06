1 arrested in shooting, 4 charged in attempted robbery in McDowell Co.
McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) - Five people have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery in McDowell Co.
Deputies say they were all in the car when Manuel Valdez, 18, shot a man outside of McDowell Co. Recreation Center on August 24.
The victim was hit in the leg and arm and was treated for no-life threatening injuries.
All five are accused of trying to robbing that same man at the victim's home on Shell Road on August 21.
Valdez turned himself in on Sept. 6 and is charged with:
2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
Discharging a firearm within an enclosure
Robbery with a dangerous weapon
First-degree burglary
There is no bond information available right now.
The following people are charged with 1st degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon for the incident on August 21st. Each received $150,000 secured bond.
Ahamad Washington, 16, Marion, NC
Zyan Logan, 19, Marion, NC
Joseph Hardy, 19, Marion, NC
John Vestal, 17, Morganton, NC