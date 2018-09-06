1 arrested in shooting, 4 charged in attempted robbery in McDowell Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manuel Valdez

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) - Five people have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery in McDowell Co.

Deputies say they were all in the car when Manuel Valdez, 18, shot a man outside of McDowell Co. Recreation Center on August 24.

The victim was hit in the leg and arm and was treated for no-life threatening injuries.

All five are accused of trying to robbing that same man at the victim's home on Shell Road on August 21.

Valdez turned himself in on Sept. 6 and is charged with:

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm within an enclosure

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First-degree burglary

There is no bond information available right now.

The following people are charged with 1st degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon for the incident on August 21st. Each received $150,000 secured bond.

Ahamad Washington, 16, Marion, NC

Zyan Logan, 19, Marion, NC

Joseph Hardy, 19, Marion, NC

John Vestal, 17, Morganton, NC