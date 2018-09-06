News

1 arrested in shooting, 4 charged in attempted robbery in McDowell Co.

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 06:14 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 06:14 PM EDT

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) - Five people have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery in McDowell Co.

Deputies say they were all in the car when Manuel Valdez, 18, shot a man outside of McDowell Co. Recreation Center on August 24. 

The victim was hit in the leg and arm and was treated for no-life threatening injuries.

All five are accused of trying to robbing that same man at the victim's home on Shell Road on August 21.

Valdez turned himself in on Sept. 6 and is charged with:

 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
Discharging a firearm within an enclosure
Robbery with a dangerous weapon
First-degree burglary

There is no bond information available right now.

The following people are charged with 1st degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon for the incident on August 21st. Each received $150,000 secured bond. 

Ahamad Washington, 16, Marion, NC

Zyan Logan, 19, Marion, NC

Joseph Hardy, 19, Marion, NC

John Vestal, 17, Morganton, NC

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center