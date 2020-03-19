1 charged after police chase in Belton

1  of  23
by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been charged after leading police on a chase with one other person.

Belton Police discovered a car stolen from Georgia on the 200 block of Taylor Street.

Officers assisted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and attempted to contain the vehicle to prevent a pursuit but the stolen car managed to reach Anderson Street where it fled west out of town.

Several minutes later, the suspect approached the intersection of Lewis Dr. and Sherard Rd., where a fire truck was parked in the road after responding to an unrelated incident.

The suspect vehicle chased a firefighter out of the road before sliding into a ditch just east of the intersection, police say.

Two suspects fled across a cow pasture into woods on the southeast corner of the road.

Police say witnesses directed officers to the place where the suspects were last seen.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the woods. K9 Lubeck and officers tracked the suspects through the woods.

Lubeck guided the officers to a brush pile where officers found Joseph James Kinsey, 32, and Amanda Michelle Gambrell, 35, both of Belton lying down attempting to hide.

Kinsey admitted to driving the vehicle and claimed that Gambrell had no prior knowledge about the theft of the vehicle.
 
Officers recovered a hypodermic needle and a baggy with some methamphetamine residue on Kinsey.
 
Gambrell was released after officers took her statement.
 
Kinsey was booked at the Anderson County Detention Center and now faces a variety of charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

