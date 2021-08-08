1 charged in crash involving ambulance in Spartanburg Co.

SPARANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle following a crash involving an ambulance Sunday night.

Spartanburg Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North Church Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue around 7:22 p.m. Sunday night in downtown Spartanburg.

Police said two people were transported to an area hospital, but none suffered any “major injuries”.

The collision involved three vehicles, including an ambulance.

A driver of one of the vehicles was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and also with having no SC driver’s license.

