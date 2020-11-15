1 dead, 1 arrested following hours-long SWAT standoff at NC tire shop

Officials say an employee was found dead and a suspect is in custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Concord tire shop on Saturday.

The employee died from a gunshot wound, Concord Police said. No motive was given.

Local officials responded to an active SWAT situation at a Concord tire shop near Kannapolis on Saturday.

Police say they were negotiating with one individual and encouraged travel goers to avoid the area, which was near the Discount Tire store, located near 575 Dickens Place. Also located nearby is a Cracker Barrel.

Officials told Fox 46 that employees said they heard shots fired. Police say one employee is unaccounted for, however, they are unsure if that employee was in the store at the time of the incident. Police tell Fox 46 they are still working to learn if in fact there were shots were fired.

No injuries are being reported.

Concord Police, Kannapolis Police, Cabarrus County Medic, Kannapolis Fire, and SWAT were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

