1 dead, 1 injured after I-85 crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another is injured after a crash on I-85 in Anderson County that happened Friday night.

The coroner said the single vehicle accident happened at about 11:59 p.m. on I-85 Northbound at mile marker 6 near Townville.

The driver and passenger were traveling north on I-85.

He said it appears the driver lost control of his vehicle, went off the highway and struck a tree.

Charlie Boseman, Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 35-year-old Brian Scott Owens, of Anderson.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger was transported by EMS to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the coroner said.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are
investigating the accident.

