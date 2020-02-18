1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing incident on Long Branch Rd in Haywood Co., suspect in custody

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday morning in the Hyder Mountain community.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Long Branch Road in regard to an emergency stabbing.

When deputies and EMS crews arrived on-scene, they learned that one man was injured with stab wounds, another was found dead and another person, identified as the alleged suspect, was still inside the home.

The man suffering from stab wounds was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the release, the suspect initially refused to come out of the home, but later came out and was arrested.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the three men involved are related to each other.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store