1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing incident on Long Branch Rd in Haywood Co., suspect in custody

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday morning in the Hyder Mountain community.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Long Branch Road in regard to an emergency stabbing.

When deputies and EMS crews arrived on-scene, they learned that one man was injured with stab wounds, another was found dead and another person, identified as the alleged suspect, was still inside the home.

The man suffering from stab wounds was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the release, the suspect initially refused to come out of the home, but later came out and was arrested.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the three men involved are related to each other.

