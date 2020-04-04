1  of  13
1 dead, 1 injured in Asheville apartment shooting

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and one person is injured after an apartment shooting in Asheville on Friday night.

At 11:20 p.m, Asheville Police responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at Pisgah View Apartments.

Officers located two victims within an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith, of Asheville, died due to his injuries on scene.

A second male victim, 39 years of age, was transported to Mission Hospital with critical injuries, police say.

There is no word yet on possible suspects.

This incident is under further investigation by APD’s Criminal Investigations Section.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.   

