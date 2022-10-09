SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue.

Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital for their injuries according to troopers.

The driver succumbed to their injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.