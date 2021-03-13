1 dead, 1 injured in Oconee Co. crash on West Oak Hwy.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another is injured after a crash in Oconee County.

The crash happened Saturday just before 2:30 a.m. on West Oak Hwy. (SC 24), according to the Oconee County Coroner.

The driver of a 2003 Volkswagen was traveling east on SC 24 when they went off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The coroner identified the victim as Tanner Scott Silvers, 19, of Westminster.

The crash was investigated by SCHP and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.