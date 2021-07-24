1 dead, 1 injured in Pickens Co. collision, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a collision on SC Highway 133 Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Corporal Matt Southern, the collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on SC Hwy 133 (Six Mile Hwy) near Red Fox Road approximately two miles north of Clemson.

Corporal Southern said the driver of a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Hwy 133 when they crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda was entrapped, and died from injuries sustained in the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ford was injured in the collision. Their condition is currently unknown.