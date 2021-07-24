1 dead, 1 injured in Pickens Co. collision, troopers say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a collision on SC Highway 133 Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Corporal Matt Southern, the collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on SC Hwy 133 (Six Mile Hwy) near Red Fox Road approximately two miles north of Clemson.

Corporal Southern said the driver of a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Hwy 133 when they crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda was entrapped, and died from injuries sustained in the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ford was injured in the collision. Their condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store