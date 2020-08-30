1 dead, 1 injured in Spartanburg Co. crash on Hwy 11

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and one person is injured after a crash in Spartanburg County Sunday morning.

The two- vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Hwy 11 near Burnt Chimney Road, the coroner said.

The coroner identified the person who died as 73-year-old Othel Wayne Pruitt, of Campobello.

The other person was transported to a hospital due to injuries received. They were alert and coherent during transport, the coroner said.

SCHP and the coroner’s office are investigating the crash. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.