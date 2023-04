A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies said they were called around 10:20 p.m. Sunday to Durham Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person is dead and another was injured. There’s no word yet on the condition of the person injured or if a suspect was arrested.

The coroner’s office confirmed they are responding to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.