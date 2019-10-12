1 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another was injured in a Pickens County crash on Friday.

According to troopers, the accident happened on Rices Creek Rd. at 6:20 p.m.

The driver of a 2007 Hyundai was traveling north on Rices Creek Rd. when they went off the roadway right, over corrected, and went off the roadway left.

The vehicle hit a tree and caught on fire, troopers said.

The driver was deceased on scene and a passenger was transported via life flight to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to SCHP.

That driver’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

