MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a Saturday morning shooting in Moore County, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area after getting reports of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found Keith Martinez Wright Jr, 29, of Fayetteville, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 50-year-old and a 45-year-old were airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old and 33-year-old were taken to Moore Regional First Health in Pinehurst and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

Investigators are working to identify witnesses who were present at the gathering at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.