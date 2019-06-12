1 dead, 2 hurt after car goes off interstate, crashes onto Tunnel Rd in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said one person died and two others were injured in a crash Tuesday night on Tunnel Road.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to the crash — involving a 2001 Acura sedan — just before 10:15 p.m.

Police said the Acura was speeding along Interstate 240 near Exit 7, lost control and then went off the interstate and onto Tunnel Road.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and one person was later removed from the vehicle.

Police said two males and one female were taken to Mission Hospital.

One of the males injured in the crash, Robert Lewis Wingard, 36, Asheville, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other male and the female received “significant injuries” in the crash.

According to the release, Tunnel Road was temporarily closed in both directions from 10:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. under the bridge from access ramp to access ramp.

According to the release, the Acura had been previously reported as stolen from a business on Lyman Street on June 6.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.