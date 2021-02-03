1 dead, 2 injured after crash on West Manning St. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and two people are injured after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on West Manning St., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on West Manning St. when they struck a 2013 Buick head on. Both drivers were injured and transported to a hospital.

The passenger in the Buick died at the hospital, troopers said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team.

