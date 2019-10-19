1 dead, 2 injured in Greenville Co. fire on Cobb St.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person has died and two people were injured in an early- morning Greenville County fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, fire and EMS crews responded to a residential fire on Cobb St. at 6 a.m. Saturday.

They say at this time, there is at least one person deceased and two others being transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

Arson investigators are on scene and it is yet to be determined what caused the fire, deputies said.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.