1 dead, 2 injured in Greenville Co. fire on Cobb St.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person has died and two people were injured in an early- morning Greenville County fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, fire and EMS crews responded to a residential fire on Cobb St. at 6 a.m. Saturday.

They say at this time, there is at least one person deceased and two others being transported to the Augusta Burn Center. Â

Arson investigators are on scene and it is yet to be determined what caused the fire, deputies said. Â

The victims’ identities have not been released.

