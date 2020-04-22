1  of  2
1 dead, 4 injured in Spartanburg Co. crash on US 221

News

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and four people are injured after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened on Wednesday.

Troopers say the crash happened at 11:24 a.m. on US 221 near Barnwell Rd.

They say the driver of a 2007 Toyota was traveling south on US 221 when they crossed the center line, and were struck by a 2013 BMW.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, troopers say. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Three children in that vehicle were injured and transported to a hospital.

The driver of the BMW was also injured and transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team.

