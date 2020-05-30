1 dead, 5 injured after block party shooting in Gastonia

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — One person has died and five others were injured after a shooting at a block party in North Carolina.

Gastonia Police said they were called to the scene on Earl Lane around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say all six victims were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment. Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Danyell Tate Jr. of Shelby died at the hospital.

The other victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

