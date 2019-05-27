News

1 dead, 9 hurt after shooting at Virginia party

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 03:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:32 PM EDT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) - One man is dead and nine others are injured after a shooting at a large party in Virginia late Saturday night.

Chesapeake Police were called to the Holly Cove neighborhood just before 10 p.m. for reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move their vehicles.

While officers were on the way, emergency dispatchers were notified about gunshots being heard in the same area.

Early Saturday morning, a spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital said eight gunshot victims, all male, were treated in at the hospital in relation to the shooting. 

Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says a total of ten people were taken to hospitals in the area.

One of the victims later passed away.

They have not identified the victim, but police describe him as an adult male.

