1 dead after ATV accident in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Foster Mill Circle at 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

The operator was traveling north on Foster Mill Circle when they went off the roadway and over-corrected, overturning several times.

That person was deceased at the scene and two other occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.