1 dead after camper catches fire in Stephens Co.

Fire destroys camper at Toccoa RV park on Oak Valley Road in Toccoa, GA, September 17, 2019 (From: Georgia Safety Fire Commission)

STEPHENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a camper was destroyed in a fire at an RV park Tuesday morning in Stephens County, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the fire broke out shortly after 2:30am at the Toccoa RV Park on Oak Valley Road in Toccoa.

Officials say they found a body inside the camper who they believe is 80-year-old Richard Broker.

“Right now, careless smoking cannot be eliminated as the cause,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The suspected victim was on oxygen and was known to be a heavy smoker.”

Officials say no foul play is suspected.