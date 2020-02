LAURENS CO. (WSPA)- Troopers say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on South Carolina Highway 252.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:15 PM at Lamp Light Drive, 5 miles east of Ware Shoals.

Troopers say the driver crossed the center line of the road and hit a tree.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim.

This crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.