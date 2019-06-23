1 dead after crash on Masters Blvd in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Anderson County on Saturday.

The accident happened on Masters Blvd. near Martin Rd., according to SCHP.

The driver was traveling East on Masters Blvd. when they ran off the right side of the road and hit several business signs, troopers said. The driver struck a tree and overturned.

The car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The coroner identified the victim as Christopher Lee Brock, 35, of Starr, SC.

The victim was the only occupant in the vehicle and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, the coroner said.

Toxicology testing is pending.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the SCHP.

