Woman dies in crash on N. Highway 25 in Travelers Rest, 2 others hurt

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A woman has died and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Highway 25 in Greenville County, Monday.

Highway Patrol says a Volkswagen was traveling north on Highway 25 when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle near Allen Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Taqunia Vashalai Collins of Hendersonville, was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were both taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Troopers say everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The coroner says an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.