1 dead after crash on Old Denver School Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson identified the victim as Brianna Alexis Mitchell, 19, of Anderson, S.C. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, the crash happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Old Denver School Road.

Hovis said a 2006 Kia was traveling west on Old Denver School Road when it traveled left of center, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

According to Hovis, Mitchell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Simpson said Mitchell died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.