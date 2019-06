Crash on Slater Road in Anderson County, June 22, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on Slater Road in Anderson County, Saturday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30pm near Timber Rock Road.

According to a 7News crew at the scene, the vehicle struck a tree and overturned.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.