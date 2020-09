ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person died after a crash on White Street Extension this afternoon.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m.

SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis said the driver of a 2006 Toyota truck was traveling south on White Street Extension when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who passed away at the scene, was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.