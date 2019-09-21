1 dead after domestic dispute in Taylors, deputies investigating

Deputies are investigating a death on Kensington Drive.

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a death that they say is a result of a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 405 Kensington Road in Taylors at about 10:40 a.m., deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident involved a domestic-related dispute between family members and resulted in an adult victim getting killed on the scene.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity or possible arrests.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

