1 dead after domestic dispute in Taylors, deputies investigating

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a death that they say is a result of a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 405 Kensington Road in Taylors at about 10:40 a.m., deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident involved a domestic-related dispute between family members and resulted in an adult victim getting killed on the scene.

Deputies are investigating a death on Kensington Dr. following a domestic dispute.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity or possible arrests.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

