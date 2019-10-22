1 dead after fire in Macon Co.

MACON CO., NC (WSPA) – One person has died after a fire at a home on American Way Drive in Macon County, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from Otto Fire and Rescue were called to the fire around 4:00pm.

One person was found dead inside the building.

The Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working to find the cause and origin of the fire.

Firefighters from Franklin Fire and Rescue and Clarks Chapel Fire and Rescue assisted in putting out the fire.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.