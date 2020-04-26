1 dead after four wheeler accident in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died after a four wheeler accident in Spartanburg.
Troopers say the crash happened at 1 a.m. Sunday on Walden Circle. The driver was riding a 2012 Poloris four wheeler.
According to SCHP, the rider was traveling south when they went off the roadway left and struck a covert.
The coroner identified that person as 38-year-old Joshua Caleb Moyer, of Walden Circle.
He was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. on scene after his ATV struck mailboxes on the side of the road, the coroner said.
SCHP is continuing to investigate.