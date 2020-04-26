1 dead after four wheeler accident in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died after a four wheeler accident in Spartanburg.

Troopers say the crash happened at 1 a.m. Sunday on Walden Circle. The driver was riding a 2012 Poloris four wheeler.

According to SCHP, the rider was traveling south when they went off the roadway left and struck a covert.

The coroner identified that person as 38-year-old Joshua Caleb Moyer, of Walden Circle.

He was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. on scene after his ATV struck mailboxes on the side of the road, the coroner said.

SCHP is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories