1 dead after head-on crash on I-26E in Newberry Co.

Emergency crews at scene of deadly wreck on I-26 in Newberry County, July 14, 2019. (From: Carol Addis)

NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a head-on crash around noon Sunday along Interstate 26 in Newberry County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a car driving eastbound on I-26 near mile marker 63 ran off the left side of the road, crossed over the grass median, and struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the car died at the scene while the driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old Simpsonville woman, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.