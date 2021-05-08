1 dead after Hwy 29 crash in Spartanburg Co. overnight

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened Friday night.

The single-car cash happened at about 10:50 p.m. on Highway 29 near the intersection of Nazareth Church Rd. in Welford, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 54-year-old Barry Kevin Vess, of Spartanburg, who died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Welford Police Department.