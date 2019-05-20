1 dead after incident on Savannah River, Elbert Co. coroner says

ELBERT CO., GA (WSPA) - One person has died after an incident along the Savannah River in Elbert County.

According to Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond, the 911 call came in around 6:13pm.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The coroner says more information about the incident will be released following notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.