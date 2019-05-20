News

1 dead after incident on Savannah River, Elbert Co. coroner says

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 09:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

ELBERT CO., GA (WSPA) - One person has died after an incident along the Savannah River in Elbert County.

According to Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond, the 911 call came in around 6:13pm.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The coroner says more information about the incident will be released following notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center