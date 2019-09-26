1 dead after mobile fire in Macon Co., officials say

MACON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office officials said one person died following a mobile home fire early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, Otto Fire and Rescue responded to the mobile home fire on South Tryphosa Road at around 1 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, the home was fully involved in fire and a person was found dead inside the home.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway at this time.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Otto Fire and Rescue was assisted by Clarks Chapel and Franklin fire departments, as well as Valley Fire Department from Rabun County.