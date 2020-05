SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a scooter crash in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened Friday at 11:03 p.m. on Lindsey Ridge Road.

The person was traveling north on a scooter when it struck a curb and overturned.

The victim died at the scene, troopers say. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.