1 dead after shooting at home on Walker Ave. in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a home on Walker Avenue in Laurens at around 3 a.m. in regard to a victim with gunshot wounds.

When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim dead at the home.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said they believe there is no threat to the public.