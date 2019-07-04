1 dead after shooting on Brooklyn Ave. in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials said one person died following a shooting Wednesday.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officer responded to a report of a shooting on Brookyn Avenue.

Police said one person was shot during an altercation. That person later died at Mission Hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time and the incident believed to be isolated.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

According to the post, detectives are continuing to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 828-697-3025.