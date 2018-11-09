News

Man ID'd in deadly shooting on Congress St. in Greenville

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 10:30 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 11:20 AM EST

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A man was attacked and killed at his home, according to the Greenville Co. Coroner's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home on Congress Street around 9 p.m.

Anthony Tryone Scott, 42, died from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office.

 

