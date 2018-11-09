Man ID'd in deadly shooting on Congress St. in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A man was attacked and killed at his home, according to the Greenville Co. Coroner's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home on Congress Street around 9 p.m.
Anthony Tryone Scott, 42, died from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office.
