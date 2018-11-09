Man ID'd in deadly shooting on Congress St. in Greenville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deadly shooting on Congress Street in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A man was attacked and killed at his home, according to the Greenville Co. Coroner's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home on Congress Street around 9 p.m.

Anthony Tryone Scott, 42, died from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office.