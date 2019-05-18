1 dead after shooting outside of Anderson nightclub
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - One person has died after a shooting outside of an Anderson County nightclub early Saturday morning.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Club 1421 on West Market Street in Anderson County for a shooting outside of the nightclub.
The victim was driven to the hospital prior to EMS arrival, where he later died.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Daniel Antonio Rosario, Jr of Anderson.
At this time, deputies believe this to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.
The death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday May 20, according to the coroner.
Check back for updates.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 2 injured in early-morning Greenville Co. shooting
- Country music star Travis Tritt involved in Hwy 22 crash that leaves two dead, others hurt
- Woman shot and killed in Cherokee Co., boyfriend charged
- Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.