1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Oconee County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday on SC Hwy 183 near Oak Grove Rd.

The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Westminster Hwy when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they died of their injuries Saturday morning, troopers said.

The coroner identified that person as Rene Vargas – Pacheco, 38, of Walhalla.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

